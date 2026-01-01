Billy Bob Thornton slams 'AI-generated' reports about Landman character

Billy Bob Thornton has shut down "AI-generated" reports about his Landman character.

During a recent interview for USA Today, the Monster's Ball actor responded to rumours circulating online that he may be about to exit the popular Paramount+ series, on which he plays petroleum landman and executive Tommy Norris.

Addressing the reports, Thornton called them "AI-generated c**p".

"There's an AI report that Demi and I are a couple now, and there's one that I'm leaving the show. They have nothing to do with reality," he said, referencing his Landman co-star, Demi Moore.

Thornton also insisted he will be back for season three, which was greenlit last month.

"I'll be there," the 70-year-old vowed.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Thornton gushed over working opposite Sam Elliott, who was cast as his father, Thomas 'T. L.' Norris, on season two.

"It's been great working with Sam. And I love doing the show. I'll be here as long as it plays out. If it's five years, great. If it's six, I'm there," he smiled.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman also features the likes of Ali Larter and Andy Garcia.

"By the way, those scenes I do with Andy Garcia are so real to both Andy and me. Sam (Elliott), Andy (Garcia), Demi (Moore), and I have all known each other for years and years, and Andy has this way about him that's so charming," he shared during a new conversation for GQ magazine. "There's nothing scarier than a bad guy who's charming, and you start to kind of be reeled in and think, 'Well, maybe this guy really is my buddy.'"

A potential release date for season three has not yet been announced.