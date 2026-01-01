Tiffany Haddish 'laughed out loud' reading Girls Trip 2 script

Tiffany Haddish "laughed out loud" multiple times reading the script to the Girls Trip sequel.

The actress, who experienced her acting breakthrough with the 2017 comedy, revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she recently received the script of the sequel, and it was so funny that she burst into laughter a few times.

"We just got the Girls Trip 2 script," Haddish said. "They just sent the script. It is, to me, funny. I laughed out loud three times, which is very difficult for me to do, especially off paper, off of reading something. And it made me laugh loud, and hard. I had to put the script down for a minute and come back to it and laugh. It was really good."

However, Haddish shared that she had notes on how to make the script even better, but the producers didn't want them yet.

"They're like, 'Well, before we even get your notes, we want to get the notes from the studio, so we don't even want your notes,'" she stated. "And I was a little bit disappointed in that."

The original film starred Haddish, Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Queen Latifah as four longtime friends - dubbed the Flossy Posse - who travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival.

The comedy was a huge commercial success, grossing $140 million (£104 million) worldwide on its $19 million (£14 million) production budget, and talks about a follow-up have been rumbling for years.

According to Haddish, the sequel should begin filming "at the end of the summer", and some of it will be filmed in Africa.

Her co-star Hall previously told the publication's Awardist podcast in December that the core four were up for making another movie as long as the script was right.

"I think no one wants to do it if it's not (right), if they don't feel like it can be funny, you know, like the first one. And so I think getting that right has been like the primary goal. And I think until that's right, then we won't (do it)," she noted.