Colleen Hoover shares health update after announcing cancer diagnosis

Colleen Hoover has provided an update on her health, days after revealing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

The It Ends with Us author has clarified her condition after undergoing radiation therapy following her 2025 cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Facebook on Saturday, Colleen confirmed that her treatment is now complete.

"Just clarification because of some misleading clickbait making it sound like I'm on my deathbed or something, but I do not have cancer anymore," she wrote. "I was diagnosed sometime last year, had surgery that was successful, just finished radiation yesterday."

The 46-year-old assured fans that she is doing well.

"I am done and good and all is well and has been well," Colleen penned. "My doctors doctored. Hell yeah."

The update comes shortly after she shared a photo of herself in a hospital gown, marking her second last day of radiation.

"Second to last day of radiation," she wrote on 13th January. "I wish I could blame my hair and facial expressions on @Texas.Oncology, but they've been great. Hope you never need them, but highly recommend them."

Colleen, a mother of three, has not disclosed the type of cancer she was diagnosed with but previously stated that it was not genetic.

"It also didn't come from the two main causes of the cancer, which are HPV and excessive hormones," she explained. "This means it was more than likely environmental/ lifestyle, which is lack of exercise, poor diet and stress."

In October, the U.S. author was forced to withdraw from promoting the film adaptation of her book Regretting You due to a scheduled surgery. The romance movie was released on 23 October.