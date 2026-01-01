Brooklyn Peltz Beckham unleashes on parents: 'I do not want to reconcile'

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, has broken his silence on the reported family feud.

In an explosive and lengthy post on Instagram, he announced that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family.

The 26-year-old claimed his parents have tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.

"For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into."

Nicola, who is the daughter of American billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz, married Brooklyn in 2022.

The son of the former England footballer and his fashion designer wife added: "My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn't stopped.

"My mum cancelled making Nicola's dress in the eleventh hour, despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.

"Weeks before our big day, my parents repeatedly pressured and attempted to bribe me into signing away the rights to my name."

Brooklyn went on to claim that his former Spice Girl mother "hijacked" his first dance with Nicola and danced "inappropriately on me" in front of their guests, adding that he had never felt more "uncomfortable or humiliated" in his life.

"The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life," Brooklyn continued.

"I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose and have found peace and relief.

"My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press or manipulation. All we want is peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family."