Summer House stars Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke announce separation

Summer House couple Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke are getting a divorce.

The pair's entire courtship was captured on the Bravo reality series, from the beginnings of their relationship in season one to their 2018 engagement in the season three finale, and their 2021 wedding in the season six finale.

"After much reflection, we have mutually and amicably decided to part ways as a couple," the pair wrote in a joint Instagram Story posted on 19 January.

"We share this with a heavy heart and kindly ask for your grace and support while we focus on our personal growth and healing."

The post concluded, "It feels ironic to ask for privacy during this time, since we've always tried to be open and honest about our relationship, but your kindness and respect will go a long way as we try to navigate our next chapter."

The TV cameras captured the stresses in their relationship, including when Cooke admitted on camera to cheating on Batula.

In the most recent season, the couple faced new challenges. Batula was hoping to move out of New York City and buy a house in the suburbs close to her parents.

She wanted to start a family, which she told Glamour magazine would also mean it would be time to move on from the show.

"We're not letting the show dictate our lives or our future; we're both not ready to have kids," she told the outlet in 2023.

"But when we are, that's it for us, and that's OK."