Gwyneth Paltrow and Cindy Crawford pay tribute to Valentino

Gwyneth Paltrow has remembered legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino, who died on Monday aged 93.

Valentino dressed the Oscar-winning actor for the Met Gala, numerous awards shows, and her wedding to Brad Falchuk in 2018.

"I was so lucky to know and love Valentino, to know the real man, in private," she wrote. "The man who was in love with beauty, his family, his muses, his friends. His dogs, his gardens, and a good Hollywood story. I loved him so much. I loved how he always pestered me to "at least wear a little mascara" when I came to dinner. I loved his naughty laugh.

"This feels like the end of an era. He will be deeply missed by me and all who loved him. Rest in peace, Vava," she concluded, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Cindy Crawford also remembered Valentino on Instagram, along with photos of herself with the iconic designer.

"I'm heartbroken to hear of Valentino Garavani's passing, Crawford wrote. "He was a true master of his craft, and I will always be grateful for the years I had the privilege of working closely with him."

Valentino's death was announced on Monday by his foundation.

"Valentino Garavani passed away today at his Roman residence, surrounded by his loved ones," the statement read.

His funeral will be held on 23 January in Rome.