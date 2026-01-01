Brooklyn Beckham faces backlash after unleashing on his family

Brooklyn Beckham has faced a backlash on social media after launching a lengthy tirade about his parents.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham addressed the family's long-standing feud on Monday, taking to Instagram to share a six-page statement.

He wrote that he had no wish to reconcile with his family and is standing up for himself "for the first time in my life".

The chef claimed he had been "controlled by parents that value public promotion above all else" and since marrying wife Nicola Peltz, he has found "peace and relief".

Despite numerous accusations of wrongdoing by his parents in his explosive statement, most followers appeared to have little sympathy for his plight, accusing the first born of being a "spoilt brat"; "never working a day in his life"; and "only famous for the surname".

One follower ranted on X: "If it wasn't for the surname, you'd be irrelevant in this world and your wife wouldn't even want to know you. Clown!"

Rumours have run rife of strained dynamics in the Beckham family for months. The rift reportedly began in 2022, ahead of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

In his statement on Monday, Brooklyn accused his parents of trying to "endlessly ruin" his relationship.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been notably absent from family celebrations over the past year, including David's 50th birthday party in Miami in March, and his knighthood in November.

The Beckhams also reportedly sat out Nicola and Brooklyn's vow renewal ceremony in August.