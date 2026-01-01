Matt Damon reveals the Christopher Nolan movie that left him ‘sobbing’

Matt Damon was left “sobbing” after reading the script for Interstellar.

The 55-year-old actor appeared in Sir Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi blockbuster as the cowardly astronaut Dr. Mann, and with Damon collaborating with the director again on The Odyssey, he has shared that Interstellar is his favourite Nolan movie due to its emotional, familial themes.

During an interview with Collider, Damon said: “I love them all is the truth. Interstellar, I watched again when it was re-released and I don't think I could see it the first time because I was in it — a small role, but I was still in it and had read the script within a year of seeing it, so I don't think I really saw it.

“I remember the experience of reading the script and sobbing, because I think it's about a father missing the life of his daughter and my kids were young, and that was such a terrifying thought to me that it really moved me. I had that experience again watching the film a decade later. I was really moved by that one.”

Following Interstellar, Damon worked with Nolan again on 2023’s Oppenheimer, and is set to star in the director’s upcoming Greek mythology blockbuster The Odyssey.

The film - which is based on Homer’s epic of the same name - will follow the king of Ithaca Odysseus (Damon) as he struggles to return home after the fall of Troy, confronting monsters, gods and the consequences of his own choices along the way.

Meanwhile, his wife Penelope (Anne Hathaway) and son Telemachus (Tom Holland) fight to protect their fractured kingdom as they await the man who may never return.

The Odyssey also stars Robert Pattinson, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, Charlize Theron, and Elliot Page.

In order to prepare for his role as Odysseus, Damon slimmed down to his high school weight and lost roughly 20lbs.

Discussing his training regimen for The Odyssey with NFL stars Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce on the latest episode of the duo's New Heights podcast, Damon explained: “I was in really good shape. I lost a lot of weight. [Nolan] wanted me lean but strong.

“Just because of this other thing that I did with my doctor, I stopped eating gluten. I used to walk around between 185 and 200, and I did that whole movie at 167. And I haven't been that light since high school. So it was a lot of training and a really strict diet.”

Damon compared working with trainers to achieve the perfect physique to that of taking part in “a session” of a professional sport.

He told the Kelces: “I would imagine what that feels like for you guys, where you're preparing. It's just part of your day, it's part of your job, and you get really routinised about it and kinda build your day around all that stuff.

“That's, kind of, the physical side of getting ready.”