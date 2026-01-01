Sarah Jessica Parker honours 'extraordinary' designer Valentino Garavani

Sarah Jessica Parker has paid a heartfelt tribute to her longtime friend, Valentino Garavani.

On Monday, a representative for the Italian designer's family announced that he had died at home in Rome. He was 93.

Following the sad news, Parker honoured Valentino by posting the words "RIP VAVA" in bold red text on her Instagram account.

"So many memories. So happy to recall. Of course, wish I had more," the And Just Like That... actress reflected. "For your extraordinary talent, your decadent generosity and your love of all things beautiful, we are all more fortunate for the grand gestures you shared with the world. Godspeed Valentino Garavani."

In addition, Barbra Streisand posted a throwback snap of herself and the fashion icon.

"What a wonderful designer and the sweetest person. May he rest in peace," she wrote in the caption.

Elsewhere, Joan Collins remembered how Valentino - known for his signature use of the colour red in his designs - always made women look their best.

"Truly sad that my dear friend, the wonderful designer Valentino Garavani has died. He loved beauty. I will miss him terribly, as will the legions of women he dressed exquisitely," the legendary actress declared.

And Christy Turlington shared a slideshow of photos showing her modelling Valentino couture for a Vogue Italia photoshoot in the early 1990s.

"If ever there was a designer who could take you back in time, it was Valentino," the supermodel added. "Everything about the man, his atelier, and the family he surrounded himself with exuded a glamour of cinematic proportion. His was a lifestyle from a bygone era, one I was lucky to step into now and then for a time."

Valentino and his partner, Giancarlo Giammetti, sold the fashion house in 1998. He presented his final haute couture show in 2008.

Alessandro Michele has served as creative director of the maison since March 2024.

Valentino will lie in state at the Piazza Mignanelli in Rome on Wednesday and Thursday, with a funeral service to take place at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels and of the Martyrs on Friday.