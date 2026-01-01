Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn't get over acting opposite David Cronenberg in Ready or Not 2

Sarah Michelle Gellar couldn't get over acting alongside famed horror director David Cronenberg in Ready or Not 2: Here I Come.

In the horror comedy, the follow-up to 2019's Ready or Not, The Fly director has a rare acting role as Mr. Danforth, the head of the Danforth family, while Gellar and The Faculty's Shawn Hatosy play Ursula and Titus Danforth.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star has revealed that she couldn't get over the fact that Cronenberg plays her on-screen father, and that she and Hatosy tried to get him to give them feedback on their performances.

"We both were like, 'Wait, what?'" she said about his casting on the Shut Up Evan podcast. "Honestly, we kept asking him, 'Is it weird for you?' And he was like, 'No, I'm here as an actor, I like learning from other directors. Don't you take from other actors?' And I was like, 'Yeah, I guess I do all the time, watch other actors, their process, how they do things, I guess it's the same thing.'"

She continued, "And then Shawn and I would (be) like, 'What do you think? Do you have any notes for us?' And he's like, 'I'm not giving you guys notes!' I'm like, 'Fine, as my scene partner? Shawn gives me notes all the time! He doesn't think twice!'"

Gellar also shared that signing up for the sequel was "the easiest decision (she's) ever made", as she was a fan of the original, and that she said yes within 10 minutes of being on a Zoom call with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

The first film followed a new bride forced to take part in a deadly game with her in-laws. Samara Weaving returns as Grace in the sequel, in which the wealthiest and most influential families on Earth have to kill her in a new game.

Having seen the follow-up, Gellar predicts that her co-star Kathryn Newton will emerge as a major star once it's released.

"Kathryn is such a f**king star," she praised. "If Kathryn isn't the biggest star after this movie comes out and doesn't get to lead her own (film), I'll eat my words because she deserves it."

Ready or Not 2: Here I Come will be released on 27 March.