Daniel Day-Lewis nominated for Irish film award for acting comeback

Daniel Day-Lewis has been nominated for a prize at the 2026 Irish Film and Television Academy (IFTA) Awards for his acting comeback.

The Oscar-winning star came out of acting retirement after eight years to star in his son Ronan Day-Lewis's feature directorial debut Anemone, and he has now been recognised for his performance.

Day-Lewis, who holds English and Irish citizenship and has a home in Ireland, is up for Best Actor alongside Cillian Murphy for Steve, Colin Farrell for Ballad of a Small Player, Daniel Power for the Irish drama Christy and Steve Coogan and Éanna Hardwicke for the sports drama Saipan.

Best Actress Oscar frontrunner Jessie Buckley continues her hot streak with a nomination for lead actress alongside Fiona Shaw (Hot Milk) and Fionnula Flanagan (Four Mothers), among others.

Paul Mescal (Hamnet), Andrew Scott (Blue Moon), and Kerry Condon (F1 and Train Dreams) are other notable film nominees, while TV nominees include Anthony Boyle (House of Guinness), Pierce Brosnan (MobLand), Domhnall Gleeson (The Paper), Niamh Algar (The Iris Affair) and Caitriona Balfe (Outlander).

Christy, an independent drama about a young man forging a new life after leaving the foster system, leads the nominees with 14, followed by Saipan with 12.

Both titles are shortlisted for Best Film along with Four Mothers, Blue Moon, Steve and the Irish-language film Aontas.

Meanwhile, the nominees for International Film include Bugonia, Hamnet, One Battle After Another, Palestine '36, Sentimental Value and Sinners.

The 2026 IFTA Awards will take place at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre on 20 February. Ciarán Hinds is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award during the ceremony.