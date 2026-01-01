David Beckham admits his children have made social media 'mistakes' after Brooklyn's bombshell statement

David Beckham has admitted that his four children have "made mistakes" on social media, just hours after his son Brooklyn Beckham's explosive Instagram statement.

After months of feud rumours, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son issued a bombshell statement on his Instagram Stories on Monday in which he declared that he does "not want to reconcile" with his family.

Brooklyn, 26, also accused his parents of "trying endlessly to ruin (his) relationship" with his wife Nicola Peltz, and alleged that Victoria danced "inappropriately on" him during his 2022 wedding.

David, 50, made his first appearance amid the scandal at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Tuesday, and opened up about the relationship between children and social media during a live interview on CNBC's business program Squawk Box.

"I've always spoken about social media and the power of social media - for the good and for the bad," he began. "What kids can access these days, it can be dangerous. But what I've found personally, especially with my kids as well: Use it for the right reasons."

The father of four explained that he uses his platform to promote his work with UNICEF and make people aware of issues affecting children around the world.

"I've tried to do the same with my children, to educate them. They make mistakes. Children are allowed to make mistakes. That's how they learn," he continued. "So, that's what I try to teach my kids, but you have to sometimes let them make those mistakes as well."

Earlier that day, the retired football legend ignored questions from a Sky News reporter as he walked into a building in Davos.

"David, do you have a message for Brooklyn this morning?" the reporter asked. "David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?"

Meanwhile, the sports star's former personal assistant Rebecca Loos weighed in on the drama on Instagram, telling one user that "the truth always comes out".

She added in a separate comment, "So happy he is standing up for himself and speaking publicly finally!!!! I have felt so bad for his poor wife, knowing too well what they can be like!"

The former Dutch model, who worked as the soccer star's personal assistant in 2003, famously alleged more than 20 years ago that she had an affair with David, claims he denied at the time.

David and Victoria, as well as their younger children Cruz, Romeo and Harper, have yet to directly address Brooklyn's allegations.