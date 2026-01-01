Netflix announces Martin Short documentary

A documentary about Martin Short will premiere on Netflix in May.

Marty, Life is Short – directed by Lawrence Kasdan – will include “beautiful, intimate, never-before-seen archive footage”, along with interviews with “some of the most established and beloved stars” to create the “definitive documentary” of the comedian, according to a press release from Netflix.

The documentary will be available on the streaming service from May 12.

The Big Chill and Body Heat filmmaker Kasdan previously directed Short in the 1999 comedy Mumford.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer will executive produce the project.

Martin, 75, is the latest former Saturday Night Live star to get his own documentary, following recent projects about Chevy Chase (I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not), Eddie Murphy (Being Eddie), and Jim Downey (Downey Wrote That).

He first found fame with his Emmy-winning work on Canada’s SCTV, before landing on SNL for one season.

From there he moved on to Hollywood, where he made his movie debut in Three Amigo with Steve Martin and Chase.

Films including Innerspace, Three Fugitives, Clifford, Pure Luck, Tim Burton’s Mars Attacks, and the Father of the Bride films followed.

On TV, he stars in and executive produces Only Murders in the Building with longtime friend Steve.

The pair have also worked on Netflix special An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life, which received four Emmy nominations in 2018.