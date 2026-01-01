Djimon Hounsou's ex arrested for allegedly assaulting him

Djimon Hounsou's ex-partner Riza Marie Simpson has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the actor following a dispute over her living arrangements.

Simpson was booked into the Atlanta City Detention Centre, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly. The charge is listed as "battery - family violence", a first offence.

The charge stems from an alleged incident that happened in December 2025.

The Amistad star claimed that Simpson hit him in the face "with a closed fist" after he attempted to evict her from a home he owns, TMZ reported.

Hounsou, who shares two children with Simpson, told police at the time that the kids were upstairs during the incident and didn't witness the alleged assault. He noted that they might have heard the altercation.

In the wake of Hounsou's allegations, a warrant was issued for Simpson's arrest.

She was taken into custody on Friday for charges of disorderly conduct and obstruction after Simpson allegedly provided false information when confronted by officers, according to TMZ.

A court date is scheduled for 21 January.

Hounsou was previously in a relationship with TV personality Kimora Lee Simmons, and the couple share one child.

The Oscar nominee gave fans a rare glimpse at his life as a father and partner in March 2023 when Simpson and their elder son accompanied him to the world premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods in Los Angeles.

Hounsou's son with Simmons was also at the event, and the family posed for pictures together.

Hounsou is a two-time Oscar nominee, who starred in 2000's Gladiator, 2003's In America, and 2006's Blood Diamond. Despite his success, he has claimed he is "still struggling to make a dollar".

"I've come up in the business with some people who are absolutely well off and have very little of my accolades," he told the Guardian. "So I feel cheated, tremendously cheated, in terms of finances and in terms of the workload as well."