US Vice President JD Vance and wife expecting fourth baby

JD and Usha Vance have announced they are expecting their fourth child together.

The US Vice President and his wife revealed the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple wrote.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."

The Vances expressed their gratitude for "the military doctors who take excellent care of our family".

They also thanked members of their staff who assist in ensuring that they "can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children".

The politician and the second lady tied the knot in 2014, and are already the parents to two young boys and a daughter.

Vance got candid about his interfaith marriage during an interview with Fox in November.

"My wife did not grow up Christian," he shared. "I think it's fair to say that she grew up in a Hindu family, but not a particularly religious family in either direction.

"In fact, when I met my wife, I would consider myself an agnostic or an atheist, and that's what I think she would have considered herself as well," he told the outlet.

He explained that he and Usha had decided to raise their kids as Christians after having "honest conversations".

JD and Usha were the subject of split rumours late last year after she was spotted without her wedding ring.

However, a spokesperson put paid to the gossip, telling People magazine, "She's a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."