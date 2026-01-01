Xzibit's ex sues over rapper's cannabis brand

Xzibit's ex-wife claims in a new lawsuit that the '90s rapper sold their stake in a cannabis brand without her consent.

Krista Joiner alleges that he sold their business that she worked tirelessly to monetise, while he was doing drugs and having an affair.

Krista made the allegations in a civil complaint in California federal court, as reported by Billboard magazine.

She was married to Xzibit, real name Alvin Joiner, from 2014 to 2021. She and the former Pimp My Ride host are officially divorced, but still litigating the division of assets, meaning a restraining order prohibits them from selling joint property without each other's consent.

Krista alleges Xzibit violated this restraining order by unilaterally selling their joint stake in the cannabis business Brass Knuckles for $724,000 (£539,000) in 2023.

"To this day, Krista Joiner has not consented to the sale of the Brass Knuckles brand, nor has she been asked by anyone for her consent to any sale or assignment of her community property interest," the lawsuit states.

The pair co-founded Brass Knuckles in 2016 and had some success, with the brand valued at more than $100 million (£74.4 million) in 2018, the lawsuit claims.

Krista says that while the Paparazzi rapper served as the public face of Brass Knuckles, she did the work of managing employees, developing products, designing marketing strategies and generating sales.

Krista "was instrumental in ensuring that the operations of the brand began and continued smoothly, given that her then-husband had no business experience other than as a rapper from the 1990s and a part-time actor with a cancelled show, who smoked marijuana constantly and who had filed for bankruptcy twice," reads the lawsuit.

Krista filed for divorce in 2021 after learning that Xzibit had been having a long-term affair.