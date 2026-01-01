Rachel McAdams honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Rachel McAdams received the 2,833rd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Officials from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce presented the Mean Girls actress with the honour under the category of Motion Pictures in recognition of her contribution to the entertainment industry.

Taking to the stage, Rachel began by thanking her parents, Sandra and Lance McAdams, for always supporting her dreams.

"I do want to freeze time for a second because you only get a few of these moments in life to thank you on this stage for everything. All of it," she said, beginning to tear up. "All of it is because of you and the love you gave us and the beautiful childhood you gave us and for believing in me long before I could grasp how to believe in myself."

Rachel went on to credit her partner, Jamie Linden, and her sister, Kayleen, for keeping her grounded.

"It seems silly to just have my name on here, so I share this little piece of Earth with all of you," the 47-year-old continued. "To Jamie, my North Star, Kayleen, my other North Star, thank you for being such a great team and keeping me quasi-normal. I love you all so much. Thank you so much."

Rachel and screenwriter Jamie, who have been together since 2016, share two children.

Elsewhere in her speech, the Canadian actress paid tribute to some of her late co-stars, including Diane Keaton, whom she appeared opposite in 2005's The Family Stone, and Gena Rowlands and Sam Shepard, who co-starred in 2004's The Notebook.

"I'd like to thank the stars up above, down here," she stated. "The legendary working actors who I was given the great gift to learn from. The ones who are no longer with us. To name a few, pioneering Gena Rowlands, the prolific Sam Shepard, and my beloved Diane Keaton, who took me under her wing like I was her own daughter."

In addition, Rachel recalled a key piece of advice Diane once gave her about acting.

"She taught me that no matter how long you've been doing this, you have to leave everything you've got on the table," the Spotlight star smiled. "Each performance, you must muster up as much love as you possibly can, and then you'll only feel like a dumb-dumb idiot half of the time in life."

Dylan O'Brien, Domhnall Gleeson, and Sam Raimi served as speakers at the ceremony.