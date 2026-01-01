Jenny Slate's It Ends With Us deposition unsealed

Jenny Slate's deposition in the It Ends With Us lawsuit has been unsealed.

The actress's private text messages to her agent showed she described the movie shoot as "gross and disturbing" and believed its director and lead actor Justin Baldoni was "truly unfit" for his position as a leader.

The transcript of Slate's deposition was unsealed on Tuesday, effectively publishing a range of her text messages after they were read aloud in court last September.

"This week was really intense for a few reasons. It's like fascinating and also so s***ty. Justin and Jamey (Heath, the movie's producer) are truly unfit," the actress wrote in one text message to her former agent, before adding she was aware that co-star Blake Lively, 38, had also encountered difficulties working with the pair.

"I'm not scared or anything, just repulsed and deeply irritated, and I know Blake is experiencing that on a much more serious level."

Later messages alleged Slate, 43, had struggled with 41-year-old Baldoni's "lies".

"I feel like it's about to get really bad and I'm not sure what Blake's limit is but she's really taken a lot of crap from them, like crazy s**t, and I'm not kidding when I tell you that Justin and Jamey me freak me out," she wrote. "Like they tell really weird lies and Justin is astoundingly wrongheaded."

She went on to describe Baldoni as oblivious to his responsibilities on set.

"I really don't get how he did a TED Talk," she wrote. "He is worse than most of the bros I've encountered, not because he's predatory but because of his general fragility and misogyny, like not seeming to be aware of any of the obvious no-no's."

In further messages written to her team and obtained by People Magazine, the actress added she wanted to have "nothing" to do with Baldoni during the movie's promotional phase.

"I don't want to do anything with Justin, I don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing," she wrote. "And the same goes for Jamey, who is truly unprofessional."

Slate described filming It Ends With Us as "a really gross and disturbing shoot," and claimed she was "one of many who feel (this) way."

The actress also alleged Baldoni, who was later accused by Lively of sexual harassment, was a "fraud".

"Justin is truly a false ally and I'm unwilling to do anything that promotes the image that he's crafting as a 'male feminist,'" she wrote in one message. "Honestly I have no words to describe what a fraud he is."

After Lively filed a complaint and then a lawsuit against Baldoni and his Wayfarer production company in December 2024, he responded with his own lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, 49, and their publicist, Leslie Sloan.