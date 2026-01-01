Sony exec admits calling Blake Lively 'terrorist'

An executive from Sony Pictures has admitted calling Blake Lively a "terrorist".

Newly unsealed court documents have revealed behind-the-scenes drama from the It Ends With Us lawsuits, with one Sony executive admitting she described the movie's star Blake Lively as a "f**king terrorist".

In her deposition from 23 September last year, executive vice president of production and senior creative at Sony Pictures Andrea Giannetti agreed she had told the movie's producer Jamey Heath that lead actress Lively was holding the movie hostage.

Lively had given the film's producers a list of changes she wanted made and had threatened to leave the movie entirely if her demands were not agreed to.

Giannetti testified that at the time she made the comment, Sony had spent approximately $28 million (£21 million) on the film and stood to lose its investment if the movie was not released.

"There was a tremendous amount of money that had been invested and spent, and we had to finish the movie or it was unreleasable," she said.

After the movie was eventually released and declared a box-office success thanks to its $50 million (£37 million) opening weekend, the unsealed deposition showed Giannetti had contacted Lively with a more supportive message.

"Blake, $50 million!! Your blood, sweat, tears, brilliant smarts, heart and soul in every single frame," she wrote in a message in August 2024, which was included in the deposition. "My God, it's incredible. Thank you 50 million times. And it's only Saturday night."

Later in the deposition, Giannetti estimated the movie had earned around $350 million (£260 million) globally.

The lawsuit saw Lively sue the movie's director, Justin Baldoni, and his Wayfarer production company after alleging he had created an unsafe working environment on set.