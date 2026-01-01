Wedding guest supports Brooklyn Beckham's first-dance story

A guest at Brooklyn Beckham's wedding to Nicola Peltz has supported his description of the first dance.

Stavros Agapiou attended the event and confirmed his friend's account of the first dance, which Brooklyn had described in an explosive series of social media posts this week.

The son of Victoria Beckham, 51, and David Beckham, 50, shared a string of Instagram Stories on Tuesday describing a life led under their control and including the claim Victoria had "hijacked" Brooklyn's first dance with his new bride at his 2022 wedding to Nicola Peltz, 31.

Stavros, the co-owner of fashion label Arrogant Hypocrite, was quick to shore up 26-year-old Brooklyn's version of events.

"I was there and she did he's telling the truth," Stavros, who attended the wedding alongside his now-husband, English DJ Fat Tony, wrote.

After fans noticed his comments, Stavros quickly deleted them and instead wrote, "Good on him for finally speaking out!"

He later posted a selfie to his own Instagram stories with the caption, "Keeping my mouth shut from now on".

Brooklyn had sent the internet into meltdown with his claims that "Brand Beckham" was his parents' main focus and that Victoria had behaved "inappropriately" at his wedding reception after she "hijacked" his and Nicola's first dance.

"My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic song," the aspiring chef and model wrote.

"In front of our 500 wedding guests, (singer) Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me.

"She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I've never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life."