Kenan and Kel reunite for 'Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby Doo' style horror comedy

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell has teaming up for a new horror comedy.

The Good Burger and All That comedy duo are reuniting for upcoming movie Kenan And Kel Meet Frankenstein, which will be their first feature film together since 2023's Good Burger 2.

In a statement, Saturday Night Live star Thompson said: "Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. “We’re excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it.”

Mitchel added: “Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new.

“It’s funny, it’s scary, and it’s a great ride.”

According to the official logline the film will feature "two delivery divers whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle".

Unfortunately for the pair, they "accidentally awaken Frankenstein's monster", which turns "an ordinary night into a fight for survival".

The screenplay comes from At Midnight and 31 Candles writer Jonah Feingold, while Thomson and John Ryan Jr's Artists For Artists will co-produce alongside Range Media Partners.

Ryan Jr teased: "First it was Abbott and Costello, then Pryor and Wilder. Kenan and Kel. Think Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby-Doo.”

The duo first worked together as cast members on Nickelodeon sketch show All That, before landing spinoff film God Burger, which in turn led to four seasons of Kenan and Kel.

When they reunited for Good Burger 2 in 2023, they hinted at future plans together as Thompson said they were both ready to embrace the "many different opportunities" available to them.

Thompson told Variety at the time: “It would be only right for us to continue to go explore what Kenan and Kel could have been when we were in our 20s when we left Nickelodeon and decided to try to figure it out, instead of just automatically doing the Abbott and Costello thing.

“Now that we’re older and sharper and wiser and this that and the other, we can do it at such a high level on so many different outlets or whatever.

"We know so much now. There’s so many different parts to the business. There’s so many different opportunities and we’re just ready to tackle all of that."