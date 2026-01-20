'I've hurt my neck a few times': Jason Statham goes above and beyond with stunt work

Jason Statham pushes himself to the limit with his stunt work.

The 58-year-old actor is renowned for his roles in action movies but has confessed that a desire to perform his own stunts has often come at a physical cost.

Statham told BBC News at the premiere of his new film Shelter in London on Tuesday (20.01.26): "There have been a lot of stunts where I went too far.

"When you get hurt, a lot of the time you think, 'Why did I do that, why didn't I get a stunt man to do that?'

"I've hurt my neck a few times, I've hurt a lot of things a few times and that reminds you of your mistakes."

Despite the pain, the Snatch star has no intention of easing the physical demands of his acting work.

He said: "I like to get in front of the camera and do as much as I can. I've spent many years learning different disciplines and given I have the technical skills to take on these complex action sequences, I like to get stuck in."

Jason added: "As you get into your later years you're less bouncy than when you were 25, but I'm still going."

Shelter sees the star play a former assassin whose reclusive life is destroyed when a young girl forces him to confront enemies from a past that he tried to escape and he recalled how an open-sea rescue sequence in the flick was particularly gruelling.

He said: "That pushed me really physically.

"It's hard to make under water work look good and anyone will know that swimming with a jacket and size 10 boots on isn't easy."

Statham's stunts are often punishing but he doesn't get nervous beforehand as he is now so used to the demands of the action genre.

The Transporter star said: "There's nothing to be nervous about anymore, I've done it for a few too many years now."

Jason quipped that audiences "will be sick" of him this year as he has a number of films out in 2026 - including Mutiny and Viva La Madness, where he will once again join forces with director Guy Ritchie.

He said: "I own Ritchie a lot as he started my career so I'm excited to be back with him."

Statham previously described how he is "nursing" of a lot of injuries from his career but feels that the pain is worth it as it means he is doing things that come across as "authentic" on screen.

He told Collider in 2023: "I'm nursing a lot of bad injuries... A lot of the things we do, it's because our ego gets in front of us, and we want it to be authentic. We want people to see that that's us doing it. We want the audience to go for the ride. A lot of the decisions, I think I'm getting a bit smarter now. I think I'll try and be smart because of the necessity to be smart as my body is wearing out a little bit. Some of the niggles."