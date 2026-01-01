Taylor Swift blasts Justin Baldoni in unsealed text to Blake Lively

Taylor Swift allegedly slammed Justin Baldoni in an unsealed text message to her good friend Blake Lively over the It Ends With Us scandal.

On Tuesday, a raft of documents were unsealed relating to the ongoing legal battle between Lively and her It Ends With Us co-star and director Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign.

Lively's legal team filed a letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman containing portions of alleged text messages between Swift and Lively about the allegations.

In one message, the Shake It Off singer allegedly wrote, "I think this b**ch knows something is coming because he's gotten out his tiny violin," in early December 2024.

According to People, while Lively's lawyers don't dispute the "quoted language", they insist that it does not support Baldoni's assertion that the friends "privately discussed the forthcoming New York Times article" about Lively's claims before it broke later that month.

In other texts, the Gossip Girl actress asked the music superstar - who was allegedly on her way to visit Lively while Baldoni was in her house - to endorse her proposed script revisions "even without having read it".

Swift allegedly replied, "I'll do anything for you !!"

However, the actress's lawyer disputed that Swift "agreed to do Lively's bidding", "met with Baldoni", "or endorsed the revised draft".

They state in the documents, "Lively respectfully refers the Court to the cited source for its complete contents and disputes any summary or interpretation inconsistent therewith."

Afterwards, Lively allegedly wrote to Swift that she was "so epically heroic today" and that she "recapped every moment" to her husband Ryan Reynolds.

"I kept remembering stuff- You making s**t up about me and lenses. And referring to yourself as my doll. This clown falling for all of it. But also resisting it. You are the worlds absolute greatest friend ever (sic)," Lively allegedly wrote to Swift.

Swift was initially subpoenaed to give a deposition in the case last year but this was eventually dropped months later.

Addressing the new documents, Sigrid McCawley, a member of Lively's legal team, said in a statement, "The newly unsealed evidence contains never-before seen testimony, messages, and evidence from numerous eyewitnesses backing the claims in Ms. Lively's lawsuit."

Lively and Baldoni will head to trial on 18 May. However, a hearing over Baldoni's request for a summary judgment will take place on Thursday.