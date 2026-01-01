Jennifer Lawrence 'surprised' over lack of comments about 'skinny' appearance in movie

Jennifer Lawrence has joked about being "surprised" over the lack of comments surrounding her "skinny" appearance in her latest movie.

During an interview for the Good Hang with Amy Poehler podcast on Tuesday, the host asked the Oscar-winning actress what it was like for her to make Die My Love while pregnant with her second child.

"I mean you, like a lot of people, were working through a lot of your pregnancies. And that's also a weird thing, too, because your body is kind of, you're like bringing your body along for the ride," Amy mused.

In response, Jennifer confessed that she was a little dismayed that viewers didn't clock changes to her physique in the Lynne Ramsay-directed psychological drama.

"Well, I was surprised more people haven't talked about how skinny I am in Die My Love because I'm pregnant," she replied sarcastically. "Nobody's like, 'Wow, you were pregnant? You looked so skinny.' Like I've never had any Ozempic rumour."

Elsewhere in the chat, Amy praised Jennifer's effortless sense of style.

And while The Hunger Games star shared some of her go-to outfit tips, she admitted that she made some risky fashion choices shortly after giving birth to her second son.

"I had that recently because I was postpartum, but with my second, I had like bad postpartum, so I wasn't eating. So, I felt really skinny, but I wasn't," the 35-year-old continued. "I was like, 'Strapless? Let's do this.' And my baby was like three weeks old."

Jennifer and her husband Cooke Maroney, whom she wed in 2019, are parents to Cy, three, and Louie, 10 months.