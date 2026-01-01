Kenan and Kel reuniting for horror comedy

'90s TV stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are teaming up for a new horror comedy movie.

The former All That and Kenan & Kel co-stars are set to star in and produce Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, inspired by the classic Abbott and Costello Meet... horror comedies.

According to the official logline, Thompson and Mitchell will play two delivery drivers "whose routine drop-off takes a terrifying turn when they arrive at a creepy, out-of-place castle and accidentally awaken Frankenstein's monster - turning an ordinary night into a fight for survival".

The Saturday Night Live comedian said in a statement, "Kel and I have always loved finding new ways to work together, and this project felt like the perfect mix of nostalgia, comedy, and something completely unexpected. We're excited to bring a fresh take on a classic monster story and have some fun doing it."

Mitchell added, "Coming back together always feels natural, and this lets us tap into everything people love about our dynamic while trying something totally new. It's funny, it's scary, and it's a great ride."

Thompson's producing partner John Ryan Jr. described the project as Shaun of the Dead meets Scooby-Doo.

The longtime friends announced the news on Tuesday on Thompson's Prime Video TV show Good Sports, where Mitchell filled in for Thompson's usual co-host Kevin Hart.

Kenan & Kel Meet Frankenstein, written by Jonah Feingold, will go into production in the summer.

In addition to their '90s TV show, the comedy duo has also starred in the 1997 comedy movie Good Burger and its 2023 sequel.