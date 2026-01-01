Snow White and War of the Worlds lead 2026 Razzie nominations

Snow White and War of the Worlds lead the nominees for this year's Razzie Awards.

Disney's live-action remake, starring Rachel Zegler as the titular princess, and Ice Cube's highly slated sci-fi film are both nominated in six categories at the annual parody awards show, which recognises the previous year's cinematic failures.

Both films are up for Worst Picture against five-time nominees Hurry Up Tomorrow and Star Trek: Section 31, and triple nominee The Electric State.

Snow White and War of the Worlds are also nominated for Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay and Worst Screen Combo, for "All Seven Dwarfs / Snow White" and "Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera".

In addition, Ice Cube was shortlisted for Worst Actor, and the "All Seven Artificial Dwarfs" from Snow White were named as contenders for Worst Supporting Actor.

This year's nominees include several Oscar winners, such as Michelle Yeoh for Star Trek: Section 31, Jared Leto for Tron: Ares, Natalie Portman for Fountain of Youth, Nicolas Cage for Gunslingers and Robert De Niro for playing two roles in The Alto Knights.

Another notable nominee is singer The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, for Hurry Up Tomorrow, a companion piece to his 2025 album of the same name. He has been dishonourably listed as a contender for Worst Actor and Worst Screen Combo for "The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego".

The 2026 Golden Raspberry Awards will be presented on Saturday 14 March, the day before the 2026 Oscars.

Here are the main nominees:

Worst Picture:

The Electric State

Hurry Up Tomorrow

Disney's Snow White (2025)

Star Trek: Section 31

War of the Worlds (2025)

Worst Actor:

Dave Bautista - In The Lost Lands

Ice Cube - War of the Worlds

Scott Eastwood - Alarum

Jared Leto - Tron: Ares

Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye - Hurry Up Tomorrow

Worst Actress:

Ariana DeBose - Love Hurts

Milla Jovovich - In The Lost Lands

Natalie Portman - Fountain of Youth

Rebel Wilson - Bride Hard

Michelle Yeoh - Star Trek: Section 31

Worst Remake / Rip-Off / Sequel:

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025)

Five Nights At Freddy's 2

Smurfs (2025)

Snow White (2025)

War of the Worlds (2025)

Worst Supporting Actress:

Anna Chlumsky - Bride Hard

Ema Horvath - The Strangers: Chapter 2

Scarlet Rose Stallone - Gunslingers

Kacey Rohl - Star Trek: Section 31

Isis Valverde - Alarum

Worst Supporting Actor:

All Seven Artificial Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)

Nicolas Cage - Gunslingers

Stephen Dorff - Bride Hard

Greg Kinnear - Off The Grid

Sylvester Stallone - Alarum

Worst Screen Combo:

All Seven Dwarfs - Snow White (2025)

James Corden & Rihanna - Smurfs (2025)

Ice Cube & His Zoom Camera - War Of The Worlds (2025)

Robert De Niro & Robert De Niro (as Frank & Vito) - The Alto Knights

The Weeknd & His Colossal Ego - Hurry Up Tomorrow.