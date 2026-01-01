Prince Harry becomes emotional as he testifies during trial against newspaper publisher

Prince Harry was visibly emotional in court on Wednesday as he claimed that the Daily Mail made his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's life a "misery".

The Duke of Sussex appeared at London's High Court on Wednesday to give evidence for the first time in his ongoing privacy case against Associated Newspapers Limited, the publisher of the Daily Mail and the Mail on Sunday.

According to BBC News, Harry became emotional as he told the court that press intrusion had taken a heavy toll on his wife, alleging the publisher had made her life "an absolute misery".

The trial, which began on Monday, is expected to last several weeks. Harry is bringing action against the publisher alongside Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish, Elizabeth Hurley and Sadie Frost. Political figures Doreen Lawrence and Simon Hughes are also listed in the case.

The group allege that the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday engaged in unlawful information-gathering practices, including tapping landlines, intercepting voicemails, paying off police officers "with corrupt links to private investigators", bugging celebrity homes and faking medical records.

Associated Newspapers Limited has strongly denied the claims, dismissing them as "preposterous smears".

Earlier on Wednesday, the Duke of Sussex's witness statement was read out in court. In it, he accused the press of driving him to "drugs and drinking to sell more of their papers" during the period in question, between 2001 and 2013.

Elsewhere in the statement, Harry stated that he has "always had an uneasy relationship" with the press following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

He added that when his relationship with Meghan became public, he grew "increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press in the wake of vicious persistent attacks on, harassment of and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning Meghan."

The trial continues.