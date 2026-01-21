Shelter's Bodhi Rae Breathnach lands role in Werwulf

Shelter's Bodhi Rae Breathnach has landed a supporting role in a horror film.

The 14-year-old actress is joining the cast of creature feature Werwulf, directed by 42 year old Robert Eggers.

Breathnach will appear alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 35, Lily-Rose Depp, 26, Willem Dafoe, 70, and Ralph Ineson, 56, in the film.

The movie is a werewolf story set in 13th-century England, and it sees a mythical creature become real and terrorises the land.

It reunited Eggers with Depp, Taylor-Johnson, Dafoe, and Ineson after the 2024 horror-mystery flick Nosferatu.

Werwulf is set to be released in December 2026.

Meanwhile, Breathnach can currently be seen on the big screen as Jessie, a co-lead in Jason Statham's action-drama film, Shelter.

Directed by Ric Roman-Waugh, the movie follows Statham's character, Mason, a former assassin living on a remote Scottish island who rescues a teenage girl from the sea, beginning a perilous chain of events that force him to confront his violent past.

And Breathnach let slip that despite his tough guy image, Jason is actually a “big softie” and was so kind to her when they were filming the movie in Ireland.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of his new film Shelter in Leicester Square, London, on Tuesday night (21.01.26), she said: "It's so great how with this movie he's putting on a new act, trying something different. It's so professional and brave, and open-minded for him to do, trying something so different."

Breathnach admitted she could not have made her action debut with anyone better than Statham.

The rising star added: "It's definitely very inspiring, and I'm so happy that the first action film I did is just getting to jump right into it with the best of the best."

Talking about the plot of Shelter, Statham, 58, said: "I think it’s a very unique movie. I’ve done a lot of these films, this one doesn’t smell like anything I’ve ever done before. I think it’s got a very gritty, very heartfelt story. I think you’ll be on the edge of your seats with all the action.

"I think you’ll have an emotional reaction to these two people that get brought together under strange circumstances, and they find purpose in one another. It’s a very cool tale, and we’ve got a lot of action to stack on top of it, which is the expectation when you come out and watch these things.”