Vanna White marries John Donaldson after 16 years together

Vanna White and her longtime partner John Donaldson have privately tied the knot.

The Wheel of Fortune co-host took to social media to share the happy news.

"Surprise! We got married!" Vanna wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, alongside several photos of her and John over the years.

"John and I have been in love for more than a decade, and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony."

The TV star also offered a peek inside the intimate ceremony. In one of the snaps she posted in the carousel, White wore a stunning white sequined wedding dress and silver heels while John, rocking a classic black suit, carried her bridal-style down an arched stone hallway.

Closing out her caption, the newlywed couple added in a joint message, "We're excited to share this new joyful chapter in our lives with all of you! Love, Vanna and John."

Vanna told E! News in December that marriage has never felt like a necessary milestone to hit in their relationship.

"We're very happy," she shared with the outlet.

"We've been together for a long time, and we are just happy the way it is. Maybe people want to see us get married. When you've been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you're already married. You don't have to have that piece of paper."