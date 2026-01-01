Legally Blonde prequel Elle renewed for season 2 before TV premiere

Elle, the prequel TV series to the Reese Witherspoon-starring Legally Blonde films will premiere 1 July 2026.

Prior to its debut, the series has already been renewed for a second season.

Season 1 of the series, which will stream on Prime Video, follows Elle Woods' high school journey, with viewers able to watch her live the life that results in her attending Harvard Law School in the films.

"Twenty-five years after the world met Elle Woods for the first time, it's a dream come true to share the story of how she became the unstoppable force we all fell in love with," Witherspoon gushed.

"Discovering Lexi Minetree and watching her step into Elle's fabulous shoes has been one of the most gratifying experiences of my career.

"I think our series' themes of kindness, authenticity, and believing in yourself will resonate deeply with fans of the original films and new audiences alike. I can't wait to share Season One with the world and start rolling cameras on Season Two!"

Witherspoon serves as an executive producer on the show.

The Season 1 cast includes Minetree as Elle Woods, June Diane Raphael as Elle's mother, Eva, and Tom Everett Scott as her father, Wyatt.

James Van Der Beek also stars as the city's mayoral candidate and current school district superintendent, Dean Wilson.