Kim Kardashian praises 'super talented' Taylor Swift decade after feud

Kim Kardashian has made rare comments about "super talented" Taylor Swift a decade after their public feud.

During the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast on Wednesday, host Khloé Kardashian asked her sister whether she felt people would be "surprised" to learn that she listens to The Life of a Showgirl hitmaker's music.

"I think I've said it," Kim began.

"I think people would be surprised," Khloé continued, before the 45-year-old confirmed that she has "some of her older songs in my playlist".

"I've always thought she's like a super talented, great artist," Kim shared.

In addition, the reality TV star noted that she is a big fan of country music and artists like Shania Twain, Carrie Underwood, and LeAnn Rimes.

Taylor and Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, have been at odds since September 2009, when he interrupted her acceptance speech at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Tensions arose again in 2016, when the controversial artist released the single, Famous, during which he referred to Taylor as a "b**ch".

While Kanye claimed the Cruel Summer singer approved the song and accompanying video, which featured naked wax sculptures of celebrities, she denied ever consenting to it.

A short time later, Kim leaked video clips of a phone conversation which appeared to show Taylor approving the lyrics amid a conversation with the Stronger rapper.

The full video, in which the singer-songwriter only approved her name being mentioned, wasn't published online until 2020.

Previously, the SKIMS entrepreneur insisted they had all "moved on" from the feud.

And in a 2023 interview for TIME magazine, Taylor recalled how the reaction to the dispute felt like "a career death" and "took (her) down psychologically to a place (she'd) never been before".

Kim and Kanye, who share four children, split in 2021 after eight years of marriage. The divorce was finalised in November 2022.

Elsewhere in the podcast chat with Khloé, Kim addressed rumours that she and longtime pal Jonathan Cheban "don't talk" anymore.

"Jonathan and I are good. Here's the thing, I had kids. It's really hard to maintain friendships when you have kids, and you're like in it," she explained. "Jonathan is not going to come and sit around Calabasas all day. He's like always on the move."