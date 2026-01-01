Sydney Sweeney to play lead role in Custom of the Country

Sydney Sweeney is to star in Custom of the Country.

The 28-year-old actress will produce and play the lead role in the adaptation of Edith Wharton's classic 1913 novel of the same name that is being directed by Josie Rourke.

Custom of the Country will see Sydney portray Undine Spragg, an ambitious Midwestern woman who is attempting to climb the social ladder in New York City at the turn of the 20th century.

Casting director Nina Gold is currently putting together an ensemble around Sweeney's central role, with the team behind the film aiming to start principal photography soon.

The Euphoria star is producing alongside Charles Finch for Rabbit's Foot Films and Alison Owen for Monumental Pictures, with StudioCanal fully financing the movie.

Rourke said in a statement: "Undine Spragg is the original dangerous woman.

"Edith Wharton’s character has forever fascinated, seduced and infuriated readers. The Custom of the Country was Wharton’s great American novel, and Undine Spragg sweeps across America and through Europe at top speed, during a time of immense economic and social change.

"The book whistles with modernity and as I was writing this adaptation, Sydney Sweeney lived in my head as this iconic character — it’s as if Wharton sat down a century ago and wrote the role for her. I’m thrilled to be working with this luminous actor, Charles Finch, Alison Owen and StudioCanal to bring this novel to the screen."

Finch added: "I’ve worked for many years to bring Custom of the Country to the screen, and I’m delighted with Josie’s adaptation, and the power, passion and fun that Sydney will bring to the role. I am excited to be working with Alison and StudioCanal."

StudioCanal CEO Anna Marsh said: "We are thrilled to be involved in bringing Custom of the Country to the big screen, led by Josie Rourke’s vision to carry Edith Wharton’s sharp and timeless observations into a new cinematic era.

"Following our recent success in distributing The Housemaid in Australia and New Zealand, we are delighted to collaborate once again with the immensely talented Sydney Sweeney as the formidable Undine Spragg.

"This project stands as a testament to StudioCanal’s commitment to championing distinctive storytelling, and we look forward to working closely with Charles Finch, Alison Owen and Sydney Sweeney as producing partners and as the film comes to life."

Sydney recently starred as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid and it was confirmed last month that she will be returning for a sequel after the movie - based on Freida McFadden's 2022 novel - proved to be a critical and commercial hit.

The film's director Paul Feig said: “It’s been thrilling to see audiences around the world fall in love with The Housemaid and the incredible work of our talented cast and crew.

"We’re lucky that Freida McFadden has already extended Millie’s journey on the page, and that we get to work with [screenwriter] Rebecca Sonnenshine and Lionsgate to bring this next story to audiences."