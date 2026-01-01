New Batman movie gets major update with Birds of Prey writer attached

Christina Hodson is working on a new Batman movie for DC Studios.

The screenwriter - known for her work on Bumblebee, Birds of Prey and The Flash - is currently penning the script for The Brave and the Bold, which will focus on Batman and Robin.

In this version of the Caped Crusader's story - inspired by Grant Morrison's comics - he's teamed with Robin, AKA Damian Wayne, a murderous tween who was raised by assassins, and is also the son Bruce Wayne never knew about.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a source said Hodson has been working on the script since at least autumn last year.

Another insider noted that DC Studios - which is headed by James Gunn and Peter Safran - are taking a measured approach, and it could be a while before they're given a definitive draft of the screenplay.

Gunn and Safran previously unveiled plans for The Brave and The Bold in January 2023, confirming Robert Pattinson won't play that version of Batman.

Gunn said at the time: "This is the introduction of the DCU Batman, of Bruce Wayne, and also introduces our favourite Robin, Damian Wayne, who is a little son of a b****.”

He added: "It's a very strange father-and-son story."

In the meantime, fans are awaiting The Batman Part II, which will see Pattinson return as the iconic superhero in filmmaker Matt Reeves' highly anticipated sequel.

Colin Farrell previously teased the movie would be “deeper” and “scarier” than its 2022 predecessor, though admitted his role as The Penguin was “even smaller”.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “I’ve got an even smaller role in this one. But I’m OK with that … I’ve read the script, from start to finish, and I can’t say much about it.

“But it’s deeper, scarier, the stakes are bigger. I’m really excited to see it.”

Farrell said he was honoured to be “part of that world”, adding he had been a fan of the Caped Crusader since an early age.

The Ballad of a Small Player star gushed: “I love that world. I mean, I loved it as a fan of film since Batman ‘66. I grew up watching that, and Burgess Meredith was my first Penguin, and then Danny DeVito was my second Penguin.

“Then Chris Nolan's work, of course, was extraordinary in that universe. But to see how Matt has re-envisioned a world that's unique enough and still honors the struggles of that city and the psychological struggles of the character of Bruce Wayne, and Batman, and who is the shadow of who — is Bruce Wayne the real guy, or is Batman?

“Just to be part of that world … Honestly, just to be in something that takes place in Gotham, where a character called Bruce Wayne and Batman exist, is such a joy for me.”