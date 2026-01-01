Nicole Kidman goes on 'once in a lifetime' trip to Antarctica

Nicole Kidman has gone on a "once in a lifetime" trip to Antarctica following her divorce from Keith Urban.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the Australian actress posted a slideshow of photos from a recent trip to the southernmost continent.

In one snap, Nicole is seen posing with her and Keith's two daughters - Sunday Rose, 17, and 15-year-old Faith Margaret - as they stand in snowy terrain.

The trio held up a sign with the words, "My seventh continent. Touched down in Antarctica."

Additionally, the Oscar winner shared snaps of herself and her family, including sister Antonia Kidman, sitting on a boat and exploring the stunning landscape.

"Thank you (cruise company) @SilverSea for taking me to my 7th continent! Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends," the 58-year-old wrote in the caption.

The trip comes shortly after Nicole and country music star Keith split after 19 years of marriage.

Last September, the Big Little Lies actress filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences".

The pair had reportedly been living apart for several months.

Nicole and Keith, who have yet to comment on the breakup publicly, finalised their divorce earlier this month, with the Moulin Rouge! star getting primary custody of their daughters. They both agreed to waive the rights to child and spousal support.