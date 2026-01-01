Bodhi Rae Breathnach says Shelter co-star Jason Statham is a 'sweetheart' and a 'softie' when the cameras stop rolling

Shelter star Bodhi Rae Breathnach says Jason Statham was a "sweetheart" to her on the set of the action film.

The teenage actress appears opposite Statham, 58, in director Ric Roman Waugh's thriller in which Jason plays Mason, a former assassin living on a remote Scottish island who rescues a teenage girl - played by Bodhi - from the sea, beginning a perilous chain of events that force him to confront his violent past.

Bodhi and the rest of the cast shot the majority of the film on location in County Wicklow in Ireland, and when the cameras stopped rolling the Sense and Sensibility actress admits Jason was "so sweet", despite his tough guy image, and made her first experience on an action movie a lot of fun.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at the UK premiere of Shelter in London, she said: "We had lots of fun. Jason is so sweet in real life. He’s nothing like the movies. He’s so sweet, so fun, so kind. He’s a big softie. He’s a sweetheart."

Bodhi also took the time to study how Jason worked and learn from the British actor who has now been in the movie business almost 30 years.

She said: "I think I learnt [from Jason] that you don’t have to stay in one box. You can do what you love and try other things."

Bodhi isn't the only person from Shelter who has been singing the praises of Statham.

Shelter director Ric was blown away by Statham's professionalism during filming and his willingness to put his body on the line for any stunt to make the movie as exciting as it can be.

In an interview with BANG Showbiz at the film's UK premiere, the filmmaker said: "Jason is a force of nature. I love working with him. His sense of responsibility, he comes prepared every day, keeping himself in top physical shape, going along with the bumps and grinds that go with it, that’s why he gets everybody’s respect on set. There’s nothing artificial about him and nothing that he winces from.

“But the thing that blows my mind is how he can do this kind of physicality and deliver an emotional performance at the same time and stay in character."

Shelter is in cinemas from January 30.