Sinners makes Oscars history with 16 nominations

- NEWS
- COMPETITION
- DIRECTORY
Sinners has broken the record for the most Oscar nominations with 16 nods.
Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller, starring Michael B. Jordan as twins, received the most Academy Award nominations ever when they were read out by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in Los Angeles on Thursday.
The achievement surpasses the 14 nominations previously held by three films - 1950's All About Eve, 1997's Titanic and 2016's La La Land.
The film's nominations include Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, and Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku.
Alongside Titanic, Sinners is the only other film to be nominated in every single technical category, including Best Original Song.
According to Variety, Coogler is also the second Black producer to be nominated for Best Picture more than once, he and his wife Zinzi Coogler are the first Black married couple to be nominated together in that category, and their cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Cinematography.
Other nominees for Best Picture include Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Train Dreams.
Alongside Jordan, the Best Actor nominees are Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and The Secret Agent's Wagner Moura, who is the first Brazilian nominee in that category.
Meanwhile, Best Actress frontrunner Jessie Buckley is nominated alongside Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).
The 98th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second time from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 15 March.
Here is the main list of nominees:
Best Picture
Bugonia
F1
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Train Dreams
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Delroy Lindo - Sinners
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Best Original Screenplay
Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow
It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi
Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie
Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt
Sinners - Ryan Coogler
Best Adapted Screenplay
Bugonia - Will Tracy
Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro
Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell and Chloe Zhao
One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson
Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar
Best Casting (new category)
Hamnet - Nina Gold
Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti
One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis
The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues
Sinners - Francine Maisler
Best Animated Feature Film
Arco
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Documentary Feature Film
Come See Me in the Good Light
Cutting Through Rocks
The Alabama Solution
The Perfect Neighbor
Mr Nobody Against Putin
Best International Feature Film
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rijab
Best Original Score
Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix
Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat
Hamnet - Max Richter
One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood
Sinners - Ludwig Goransson
Best Original Song
Diane Warren: Relentless - Dear Me
KPop Demon Hunters - Golden
Sinners - I Lied to You
Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!
Train Dreams - Train Dreams
Best Cinematography
Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen
Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji
One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman
Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw
Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso
Best Production Design
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Best Costume Design
Avatar: Fire & Ash
Frankenstein
Hamnet
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Frankenstein
Kokuho
Sinners
The Smashing Machine
The Ugly Stepsister
Best Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire & Ash
F1
Jurassic World Rebirth
The Lost Bus
Sinners
Best Film Editing
F1
Marty Supreme
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Sound
F1
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Sinners
Sirât