Sinners makes Oscars history with 16 nominations

Sinners has broken the record for the most Oscar nominations with 16 nods.

Ryan Coogler's supernatural thriller, starring Michael B. Jordan as twins, received the most Academy Award nominations ever when they were read out by Danielle Brooks and Lewis Pullman in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The achievement surpasses the 14 nominations previously held by three films - 1950's All About Eve, 1997's Titanic and 2016's La La Land.

The film's nominations include Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler, Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan, Best Supporting Actor for Delroy Lindo, and Best Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku.

Alongside Titanic, Sinners is the only other film to be nominated in every single technical category, including Best Original Song.

According to Variety, Coogler is also the second Black producer to be nominated for Best Picture more than once, he and his wife Zinzi Coogler are the first Black married couple to be nominated together in that category, and their cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Cinematography.

Other nominees for Best Picture include Bugonia, F1, Frankenstein, Hamnet, Marty Supreme, One Battle After Another, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value and Train Dreams.

Alongside Jordan, the Best Actor nominees are Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and The Secret Agent's Wagner Moura, who is the first Brazilian nominee in that category.

Meanwhile, Best Actress frontrunner Jessie Buckley is nominated alongside Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I'd Kick You), Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue), Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value) and Emma Stone (Bugonia).

The 98th Academy Awards will be hosted by Conan O'Brien for the second time from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday 15 March.

Here is the main list of nominees:

Best Picture

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Delroy Lindo - Sinners

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Best Original Screenplay

Blue Moon - Robert Kaplow

It Was Just An Accident - Jafar Panahi

Marty Supreme - Ronald Bronstein and Josh Safdie

Sentimental Value - Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt

Sinners - Ryan Coogler

Best Adapted Screenplay

Bugonia - Will Tracy

Frankenstein - Guillermo del Toro

Hamnet - Maggie O'Farrell and Chloe Zhao

One Battle After Another - Paul Thomas Anderson

Train Dreams - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Casting (new category)

Hamnet - Nina Gold

Marty Supreme - Jennifer Venditti

One Battle After Another - Cassandra Kulukundis

The Secret Agent - Gabriel Domingues

Sinners - Francine Maisler

Best Animated Feature Film

Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Feature Film

Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through Rocks

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Mr Nobody Against Putin

Best International Feature Film

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rijab

Best Original Score

Bugonia - Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein - Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet - Max Richter

One Battle After Another - Jonny Greenwood

Sinners - Ludwig Goransson

Best Original Song

Diane Warren: Relentless - Dear Me

KPop Demon Hunters - Golden

Sinners - I Lied to You

Sweet Dreams of Joy - Viva Verdi!

Train Dreams - Train Dreams

Best Cinematography

Frankenstein - Dan Laustsen

Marty Supreme - Darius Khondji

One Battle After Another - Michael Bauman

Sinners - Autumn Durald Arkapaw

Train Dreams - Adolpho Veloso

Best Production Design

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Costume Design

Avatar: Fire & Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire & Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

The Lost Bus

Sinners

Best Film Editing

F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Sound

F1

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât