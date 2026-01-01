Jessie Buckley reacts to Paul Mescal Oscar snub

Jessie Buckley has responded to Paul Mescal's Oscar nomination snub.

The Irish star landed a Best Actress in a Leading Role Oscar nomination for her performance as Agnes Shakespeare in Chloé Zhao's Hamnet on Thursday.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Buckley said she was "thrilled" by the recognition.

"I'm so proud and honored to be beside all those extraordinary women and to be there with Hamnet," she continued. "I'm delighted."

Mescal, who played her on-screen husband William Shakespeare in the drama film, was notably absent from the nominations, missing out on recognition for his acclaimed performance.

Reflecting on the snub, Buckley described Mescal's performance as "extraordinary".

"I know I've met a partner for life in doing this with him," she told the publication. "I don't know what to say apart from he is, to me, my absolute. His artistry is something that will continue to grow and be a theme in so many different ways."

The actress added that she will always cherish the work that she and the Normal People actor created together.

"I know what we created together is something that's so special to us, and I hold that so dearly in my heart, and there's no part of Agnes that exists without Paul," she stated. "There's no part of what I created or what we created in this story which exists without Paul and what he poured into this story."

The Wicked Little Letters star added, "So what is recognised belongs to him as much as him being recognised in his own category would."

Hamnet is up for eight Oscars this year, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Original Score and Best Casting. The ceremony will take place on 15 March, hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.