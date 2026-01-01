Martin Short reveals how he nearly ruined Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's 'beautiful' wedding

Martin Short has shared how he almost spoiled Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's "beautiful" wedding.

The comedy icon has admitted that he committed a serious faux pas at his Only Murders in the Building co-star and now-husband's special day in September.

Appearing on Wednesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Martin described the California wedding as "perfect" and "beautiful" before recounting the mishap.

"Everything was perfect, except, the night of the reception ... it was a big, big party, imagine a stage, dance floor, musicians," he explained. "At the back of the tent were these individual seating areas with couches and chairs.

"So if you had a group - we had a group (of) Only Murders in the Building (cast and crew), there was about 12 of us. All of us together."

He noted that trouble began when fellow Only Murders in the Building star Steve Martin decided it was time to call it a night.

"There was a cake, a wedding cake, by our section, but it was a small wedding cake," the comedian told host Jimmy. "I just assumed there was a wedding cake for each section in the back."

"After a few hours, they haven't cut their wedding cake yet, Steve said he's gonna leave," he continued. "I said, 'Steve, you can't leave yet without a piece of wedding cake!' and I cut the wedding cake with one side, cut it the other, and then all the people in our group screamed, 'Marty!' It was the wedding cake. I tried to fix it with a fork."

Martin joked that he then turned to fellow guest Paul Rudd and asked, "So, do we just leave?"

He concluded the story by reassuring viewers that Selena and Benny's wedding planner and chef "did surgery" on the cake, joking that it was a "Hollywood wedding cake in that it was beautiful, but now it had a little work done."