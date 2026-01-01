Nicola Peltz derided by ex-boyfriend's sister

Alana Hadid has come out swinging at Nicola Peltz amid her and Brooklyn Beckhams' stoush with his parents.

Alana, sister of Peltz's model ex-boyfriend Anwar Hadid, has revealed what she really thinks of her brother's former partner in a social media quip that branded the socialite-turned-actor fame hungry.

"Right, and that girl doesn't want privacy, she's been trying to be famous for a decade," she wrote in the comments of a post on Instagram

Alana was responding to New York photographer Eli Rezkallah's comment on an explainer post by popular gossip account @sainthoax.

"Ending an eight paragraph rant about his family's dirty laundry with 'all we want is privacy' is all I need to know," Rezkallah wrote.

Peltz dated model Anwar, who is also the brother of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, and son of reality TV star Yolanda Hadid, from 2016 to 2018.

Their romance began in 2017, when Anwar was just 17. Peltz was almost five years his senior, as she is with Brooklyn. The relationship lasted 18 months.

In an interview with Women's Wear Daily at the time, Peltz said of Anwar, "Honestly, he is an angel. He's such an amazing person. He comes from such an amazing family. Gigi and Bella are so, so sweet. I just love his family so much. They're feminine, strong girls. To have that around is amazing."

When the relationship ended, Peltz unfollowed the entire Hadid family.