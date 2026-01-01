Steven Spielberg breaks own record with 14th Oscar nomination as producer

Steven Spielberg has broken his own record with his 14th Oscar nomination as a producer.

After earning a Best Picture Oscar nomination for Hamnet, Steven Spielberg has extended his record with the most Oscar nominations as an individual producer.

The Best Picture nomination was one of eight nominations the film earned on Oscar nomination morning on 22 January.

The other seven nominations included Best Director for Chloe Zhao and Best Actress for Jessie Buckley.

The film joins a list of previous nominees that comprises ET, The Colour Purple, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, Munich, Letters From Iowa Jima, War Horse, Lincoln, Bridge of Spies, The Post, West Side Story, The Fablemans and Maestro.

Spielberg and the producing team already have one award for Best Picture in the bag this awards season, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Drama.

Spielberg has also received nine nominations for the Academy Award for Best Director, making him the third most-nominated director behind Martin Scorsese with 10 and William Wyler with 12. He won this category twice for his holocaust epic Schindler's List in 1993 and the World War II drama Saving Private Ryan in 1998.

Gothic horror film Sinners was also a record-breaker on Thursday morning with 16 Oscar nominations, shattering the previous record of 14 co-held by All About Eve (1950), Titanic (1997) and La La Land (2016).