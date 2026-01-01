Rachel McAdams declared 'selfish' at Walk of Fame ceremony

Rachel McAdams was jokingly declared "selfish" at her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

The actress's About Time co-star Domhnall Gleeson joked it was "unfair" for her to be so talented as he addressed the crowd at Rachel's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

"I'm pretty sure that anyone who has worked with Rachel McAdams, were they standing here today, would essentially be saying the same thing that I'm about to," Domhnall, 42, told the audience at the unveiling of Rachel's star.

"Rachel, I don't think you deserve this," he added. "And let me tell you why."

"Life and more importantly Hollywood has taught me that you are not supposed to have it all," the actor joked, adding it was "not fair" that Canadian-born Rachel, 47, was so beloved within the entertainment industry.

"It is not fair to be everyone's favourite person on set, and the best actor in the room. It is selfish of you to be a devoted mother of two, putting family above all else, and a huge movie star continually knocking it out of the park commercially and artistically. It's not okay to be a Hollywood star and a character actor, to be gifted at comedy and drama, to be unrestricted by genre or expectation, and to be the loveliest person I've ever met in my life," he went on.

"That's not how we do things. So yeah, I just don't think you deserve it."