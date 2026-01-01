Jesse Tyler Ferguson recalls 'greatest' slapstick Modern Family moment

Jesse Tyler Ferguson has recalled the "greatest" slapstick moment on the set of Modern Family.

The actor and his colleagues watched their boss walk into a glass wall on the set of the hit sitcom.

Jesse and former co-star Eric Stonestreet reminisced about some of the funniest things they had experienced making Modern Family.

"Craft service, Jeff Greenberg walking into the glass that day," recalled Eric, 54, in a conversation on Jesse's podcast, Dinner's on Me. "It's the greatest moment ever."

"I can't believe that happened!" Jesse, 50, exclaimed before describing how their casting director had walked into a wall.

"Normally on set, the craft service area is like a table in the corner," he explained. "Because we were a 'hit', they built this tiny little glass box in the middle of the stage. It was like a little kitchen and that's where they put all the food, and they had the coffee machine."

On the day in question, he said, the entire cast was inside the "glass box" eating breakfast when they spied the show's "brilliant casting director came strutting across the way, walking towards us - and face-planted into the glass."

Breaking out into laughter, Eric admitted they had seen what was about to happen but opted not to prevent the accident.

"And we watched it coming from a mile away, and didn't do anything about it!" he joked.

He then revealed that after the incident, the team created a makeshift frame for the smuges on the glass.

"His face print was still on the glass," Eric explained. "So we blue-taped his face print, and it just lived in memoriam for months."