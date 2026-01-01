Elizabeth Hurley weeps in court over phone tapping claims

Elizabeth Hurley has wept in court over phone tapping claims.

The actress denied suggestions her friends had leaked conversations to the media as she gave evidence in a High Court trial in London this week.

Elizabeth, 60, Prince Harry, 41, and Sir Elton John, 78, along with his husband, David Furnish, 63, have all claimed that Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday outlets, used illegal methods, such as phone-tapping and home audio surveillance, to source information for entertainment news articles.

Having battled her son Damian's biological father, Steve Bing, in a paternity case, Elizabeth told the court she was "mortified" at the thought of her private conversations about the case being revealed in the press.

"I was mortified that my son was some day going to read all this stuff," she recalled, "and I felt bad that this is being regurgitated today."

The court was told Elizabeth had, at David and Elton's home, shared the news with David that her ex was accusing her of naming Damian, now 23, after the satanic lead character from the 1976 movie, The Omen.

Elizabeth explained her ex was "obsessed" with the "ludicrous" idea that she wanted her son to take after the devil child from the film.

She believed Elton's home, as well as her own, had been bugged.

"I did not want my son to read it," she said. "I do not think that David Furnish came downstairs and called the hotline at the Daily Mail and told them that. It was so hurtful ... I spoke to so few people."

She acknowledged that details of the story "could have been provided by Steve Bing, but you cannot ask him because he is dead". Steve Bing died by suicide, aged 55, in 2020.

"The Mail's unlawful acts against me involve landline tapping my phones and recording my live telephone conversations, placing surreptitious mics on my home windows, stealing my medical information when I was pregnant with Damian, and other monstrous, staggering things," Elizabeth said.