Bethenny Frankel diagnosed with chronic kidney disease

Bethenny Frankel has been diagnosed with stage 2 chronic kidney disease.

In a video posted to TikTok on Thursday, the reality TV star shared that she had a "medical announcement" to make to her three million followers.

"Months ago, I decided I was going to be very proactive about blood tests... I started to take a series of blood tests, and each time my kidney function was coming up low," she explained.

At an appointment this week, Bethenny's doctor informed her that she has chronic kidney disease.

The medical expert advised The Real Housewives of New York City alum that her health issues may be due to an autoimmune disease or the result of the time she "almost died from a (fish) allergy attack" in December 2018.

Following the diagnosis, Bethenny has pledged to drink more water - at least 1.5 litres per day.

"I don't drink a lot of water. I'm holding a bottle, but I'm not usually drinking it. (My doctor) said, 'Water is your medicine,'" the 55-year-old continued.

Elsewhere in the clip, Bethenny emphasised that she didn't want fans to be worried about her.

Instead, she wants to inspire others to get their bloodwork done regularly.

"Be thorough. Then do the follow-ups for anything that seems like an outlier. And frankly, get your bloodwork done maybe six months and then six months later, because different stuff could come up, and sometimes it's an aberration and sometimes it means something," she cautioned. "I don't know exactly what it means. Many of you will, which is also why I'm sharing with you."