Hayden Panettiere debuts memoir This Is Me

Hayden Panettiere is getting ready to share her life story in print.

The Nashville actor revealed to Us Weekly that her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, is set to be released on 12 May.

"It's certainly daunting to put my life on full display for the world to read," Panettiere told the outlet.

"Writing a memoir wasn't something I thought I'd do, or at least, not while I was still so young."

Panettiere has been writing her story "for about two years", and admitted that her "first thought was to say no" when asked to lay it all out. But she soon changed her mind.

"I realised that for so many years of my life, with all of its twists and turns, everyone else was trying to tell my story for me," she explained.

"This book is an opportunity for me to share my side of the story, on my terms."

She notes that readers will "laugh a little" and "cry a little", and that the book will "hopefully, in its own way, help other people".

Panettiere made her acting debut on soap opera One Life to Live in 1994. In 2006, she scooped her starring role as Claire Bennet in Heroes. She then played Juliette Barnes in Nashville, two years after Heroes wrapped in 2010.

Panettiere took a four-year break from acting when Nashville came to an end in 2018 before returning to the big screen in 2022 to reprise her role as Kirby Reed in the Scream film franchise.

"Going through challenges is daunting enough in the spotlight where everyone feels entitled to the details of your life, but those challenges I've faced have made me stronger," she concluded.