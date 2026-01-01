Chris Pratt pitched a 'great' idea for Star Lord's return

Chris Pratt pitched a "f****** great" idea for Peter Quill/Star Lord's to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 46-year-old actor has played the character in three Guardians of the Galaxy movies as well as in Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and Thor: Love and Thunder and his comeback was teased in a post-credits scene at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - now Pratt has revealed he's got a "really strong vision" for his next outing.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he said: "I’m happy to do anything they want me to do and will. And also, I personally have a really strong vision of what I would want him to do. And I think it’s f****** great."

When asked if he's pitched the idea to Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige, Pratt replied: "Yep. And I think that, you know, I’m down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know?

"And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that."

Pratt went on to add he would love to work with his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn again, adding: "In a dream world, it would be somehow James [directing his next turn as Star Lord].

"But I don’t think that’s likely to happen. So I’d have to think about who would be the right director. There are amazing directors out there."

Gunn is believed to be working on a Batman movie - The Brave and the Bold - and Pratt revealed he Photoshopped a mask onto his face and sent it to the director in a light-hearted attempt at landing the lead role.

He explained: "I sent a picture of myself with a Batman mask on to James ... I did it in Photoshop and [Gunn] just said: 'Haha'. It’s safe to say I am not going to be Batman."

Gunn has also insisted Pratt won’t be playing Batman in the DC Universe (DCU).

The 59-year-old studio head teased Pratt won’t suit up as the Dark Knight in the DCU, but the director would like to see him play another character.

Speaking with EScorpionGolden about Pratt’s DCU future, Gunn said: “As Batman? No. As something else? Yes."

The Peacemaker creator added he would “love to do something at DC” with Pratt.

He noted: “I would love for him to do something at DC, but I’d have to think about [what character].” Several actors have thrown their hats into the ring to play Batman in the DCU, including Jensen Ackles and Alan Ritchson.