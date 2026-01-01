Chris Pratt jokingly sent James Gunn picture of himself in Batman mask

Chris Pratt sent DC Studios boss James Gunn a picture of himself in a Batman mask to jokingly pitch himself as the next Caped Crusader.

The Jurassic World actor starred as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in all three of Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and the director has since become the co-head of DC Studios, which owns characters like Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman.

Gunn has been overhauling the DC Universe and will introduce a new actor as Batman in the upcoming movie The Brave and the Bold, which is still in early development.

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Pratt revealed that he jokingly reached out to Gunn about playing Bruce Wayne and his superhero alter ego.

"I sent a picture of myself with a Batman mask on to James. I did it in Photoshop and he just said, 'Haha,'" Pratt said with a laugh. "It's safe to say I am not going to be Batman."

The Parks and Recreation star then noted that it would be difficult to play a character that has already been portrayed by so many other actors, such as Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

"There have been so many Batmans, like what do you do?" he continued. "I don't think I would be right for that, and I don't know how to play that... I think you have to completely find a brand new way to reinvent (the character).

"One beautiful thing we had going for us with Guardians of the Galaxy was (that) I was the first iteration of that character on screen. (With Batman,) You're always going to be compared against the people who have played the character before and so eventually it becomes almost too hackneyed to be able to make. That's a tough gig for anybody to get."

Pratt last appeared as Star-Lord in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and he is expected to return in the future, however, it remains to be seen if he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday or Avengers: Secret Wars.

While he didn't give anything away about his return, the actor shared that he pitched his "really strong vision" for Star-Lord's story to Marvel boss Kevin Feige.

"I'm down to contribute any way I can to them setting up the next 10 years of storytelling, you know? And also, I have a pretty strong idea of how I think I could contribute to that," he said.