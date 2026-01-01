Jameela Jamil speaks out after branding Blake Lively 'suicide bomber' in unsealed text

Jameela Jamil has spoken out after her private texts about Blake Lively were made public this week.

Earlier this week, thousands of documents, including private texts and emails, were unsealed in Lively's ongoing legal battle against her It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni, whom she has accused of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Included in the documents was a private text exchange from August 2024 between The Good Place actress and Jennifer Abel, Jamil and Baldoni's publicist.

In the texts, they criticised Lively for not taking the film's domestic violence theme seriously on the press tour, and at one point, the British actress wrote that Lively was "a suicide bomber at this point" and that she had "never seen such a bizarre villain act before".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jamil indirectly addressed the headlines by clarifying her feminist beliefs in an Instagram Stories video on Thursday after outlets claimed that her feminist reputation had taken a hit.

"Guys, feminism means fighting for the political, social and economic equity for women," Jamil said in her video, which has since been deleted. "It does not mean you have to like every single woman. It doesn't mean you have to be friends with every single woman. It means you can actually beef with other women. You can criticise them. You can do whatever you want, as long as you are also fighting for their human right to the same things that men have in this world."

The Elio star continued, "That's all feminism is. It's a moral and political stance... So if you are fighting for women's rights, but you don't get along with every single woman, it doesn't make you a bad feminist."

The unsealed documents also featured texts and emails involving high-profile stars including Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, her good friend Taylor Swift, her co-star Jenny Slate and actors Matt Damon and Ben Affleck.

Baldoni has denied Lively's allegations against him, and the case is set to go to trial on 18 May.