Kate Beckinsale blasts tabloid press for promoting 'nepo baby' narrative

Kate Beckinsale has blamed the tabloid press for "creating and fermenting hatred" against so-called "nepo babies".

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the Underworld actress posted two lengthy videos in which she argued that it's unfair for the children of celebrities who have pursued careers in the entertainment industry to be accused of benefitting from nepotism.

During one clip, Beckinsale blasted the media for promoting a culture in which the offspring of well-known figures are expected to endure criticism for something they had no control over.

"Just remember, if you are deciding to write nasty comments to someone's kid, imagine what your kid would feel," she fired. "Because they're (the child of a high-profile person) and that's their crime. I think it's really shocking to see how much discussion there is on this topic, and I haven't seen one person mention the responsibility of the press here and it's big, they very much direct how people feel about all of this."

Beckinsale, who shares 26-year-old daughter Lily with ex-partner Michael Sheen, went on to argue that many older actors in Hollywood have been able to pursue careers without being lumped under the label.

"There are a lot of famous people whose parents were also in the industry, whether it's Ben Stiller - all sorts of people - and we all got away with it. But, now, it's the biggest crime you could have ever committed to be born to a famous person," the 52-year-old continued. "And, therefore, you're supposed to absorb an unacceptable, possibly suicide-provoking level of hatred, just because for the fact that you were born to parents that you didn't choose and a lifestyle you didn't select yourself."

To conclude, Beckinsale urged people to stop discussing celebrity children and their lives on social media, seemingly referring to the online debate over Brooklyn Beckham's recent comments about his estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

"Either way, this 'nepo baby' thing is disgusting, and it goes to the basest level of trying to appeal to people's sense of jealousy and envy," she added. "The lowest vibrational elements of being a human being."

Beckinsale is the daughter of late actors Richard Beckinsale and Judy Loe.