Leonardo DiCaprio won't name 'friend' he spoke to in viral Golden Globes video

Leonardo DiCaprio won't name the "friend" he was speaking to in the viral video of him at the 2026 Golden Globes.

During the prizegiving held earlier this month, the Oscar-winning actor was filmed making animated expressions amid a conversation with a fellow guest.

Eagle-eyed fans have speculated that Leonardo was talking about the hit Netflix animated film, KPop Demon Hunters, in the clip, and may have addressed his One Battle After Another co-star, Teyana Taylor.

But during an interview for Deadline on Thursday, the 51-year-old declined to share any further details about the exchange.

"It was directed to a friend, but at the end of the day, who knows if this other person that I was talking to wants me to even mention their name?" he told the outlet. "So, as the lead character says in (1993 film) A Bronx Tale, I'm not a rat."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Leonardo opened up about receiving his eighth nomination for an Academy Award for his performance in One Battle After Another. Previously, he won an Oscar for Best Actor for the 2015 film, The Revenant.

"I got to work with an all-star cast. I was incredibly fortunate to work with so many people that I've looked up to for years in this industry, and it was an incredible experience," he smiled.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another was the second-most nominated film at the 2026 Academy Awards nominees announcement ceremony on Thursday, following horror film Sinners.

DiCaprio's co-stars Taylor, Sean Penn and Benicio del Toro were also recognised for their performances, while the comedy-drama received nods in the Best Picture, Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay categories, among others.

The 2026 Academy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday 15 March.